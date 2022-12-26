CU Buffs add four players to 2023 class – The Denver Post

It was certainly a happy holiday weekend for the Colorado football team.

The Buffs added four players to the 2023 recruiting class over the weekend, including two highly productive transfers.

CU signed four-star receiver Omarion Miller (Vivian, La.) on Saturday and then added three players on Sunday: South Florida receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Arkansas State tight end Seydou Traore and three-star quarterback Recruit Kasen Weisman (Douglasville, Ga .).

