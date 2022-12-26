CU Buffs add four players to 2023 class – The Denver Post

It was certainly a happy holiday weekend for the Colorado football team.

The Buffs added four players to the 2023 recruiting class over the weekend, including two highly productive transfers.

CU signed four-star receiver Omarion Miller (Vivian, La.) on Saturday and then added three players on Sunday: South Florida receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Arkansas State tight end Seydou Traore and three-star quarterback Recruit Kasen Weisman (Douglasville, Ga .).

Horn, who played two seasons at USF and has two seasons of Eligibility remaining, is rated as a four-stat Recruit the No. 11 receivers in this year’s transfer class by 247Sports.com. In two seasons at USF, Horn caught 67 passes for 959 yards (14.3 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. This year, he caught 37 passes for 551 yards and three touchdowns and also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Horn picked CU over Houston and also had interest from Penn State and Texas A&M, among others. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Horn was a three-star prospect coming out of Seminole (Fla.) High School in 2021.

“I just wanna thank all the coaches that gave me an opportunity out of the portal,” Horn wrote on Twitter. “Houston and Colorado have been true to me from the jump man, but throughout all this prayer my heart led me here. I’m ready for this new legacy.”

The 6-4, 218-pound Traore earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors this season after leading Arkansas State in catches (50), receiving yards (655) and receiving touchdowns (four). He was one of only six FBS tight ends with at least 50 catches this season.

A former soccer goalie who grew up in London, he caught 62 passes in two seasons at Arkansas State and has two years of eligibility remaining. They picked CU over Pac-12 Rival Utah.

Miller is a 6-2, 200-pound receiver from North Caddo (La.) High School who picked CU over Nebraska and LSU. Rated a top-45 receiver in the 2023 class by most recruiting services, Miller originally committed to LSU on Aug. 2, 2021. They decommitted in May and verbally committed to Nebraska on July 5.

In three seasons on the varsity at North Caddo, Miller caught 154 passes for 3,492 yards and 43 touchdowns. In 2021, he caught 76 passes for 1,502 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a senior this year, he caught 49 passes for 1,183 yards – averaging 24.1 yards per catch – and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and picked off two passes on defense, taking one to the end zone for another score.

Among the 18 high school recruits in CU’s class, Miller has the second-highest rating by 247Sports.com, at 91.27. Only running back Dylan Edwards has a higher rating (92.70).

Weisman, a 6-3, 175-pound quarterback from South Paulding (Ga.) High School, had originally committed to Kansas in August, but visited CU on Dec. 16 and decommitted from KU on Wednesday. He’s a three-star recruit who had 28 total offers, including from California and Colorado State.

In his prep career, Weisman completed 60.4% of his passes for 4,432 yards, 38 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also ran for 743 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a senior this year, he completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,756 yards, 15 touchdowns and interceptions, while adding 242 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

CU has 30 players in the 2023 recruiting class, including 12 transfers. With the addition of Horn and Traore, CU’s transfer class moved up to No. 3 in the national rankings on 247Sports, behind Michigan and Florida State.