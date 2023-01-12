CU Buffs add former Kentucky RB Kavosiey Smoke – BuffZone

Colorado has added some experience to its backfield.

On Wednesday, former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke announced that he will transfer to CU to play his sixth and final season of college football.

The 5-foot-9, 209-pound Smoke rushed for 1,583 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time at Kentucky, ranking 21st in program history in rushing yards.

