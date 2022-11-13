CTC Fine Arts presents fall drama production | Local News
The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will present its fall drama production, “Pandemonium: A Phantasmic Journey,” Nov. 17-19. The curtain rises at 7:30 pm each night at the school’s Lady Bird Johnson Fine Arts Center Auditorium (Building 218).
The production, directed by Emily Roeder, CTC drama professor, is a series of four quirky 10-minute plays crafted to create a comic book world where Chaos wins. The opening play, “Pandemonium,” was adapted by Roeder. It begins with Gary, played by Jeremy Gonzales, a boy with a vast imagination and refuses to go to bed because he must keep creating the comic book Worlds that follows. The second play Gary’s comic book “Is It Me?” and features Erin Ganaway and Julia Pantzer as two sidekicks waiting for a job interview of a lifetime.
.