Follow along for updates from each of the 12 CIAC high school football semifinals. Click on the headers above to be brought to a specific class.

Pete Paguaga, Sean Patrick Bowley and Mike Fornabaio all contributed to this report.

All games start at 12:30 pm

CLASS LL

Well. 8 TRUMBULL at No. 5 FAIRFIELD PREP

— Only a little on the line for the first meeting between the programs: Trumbull looks for its first trip to the final in 12 years and its first title since 1986, and Fairfield Prep, runner-up to Darien last year, seeks a shot at its first Championship since 1988.

Well. 6 GLASTONBURY at No. 2 GREENWICH

— Greenwich, 2018 Champions the year before most of this year’s Seniors arrived as freshmen, was the only home team in Class LL to win on Tuesday night.

— Glastonbury has backed up its overtime win over then-No. 1 Maloney with two more victories to run his winning streak to four.

CLASS L

Well. 8 CHESHIRE at No. 4 TO NEW CANAAN

— Cheshire’s first playoff win since the 2009 Class LL final was the biggest of some big quarterfinal upsets, taking down top-seeded St. Joseph, which was ranked second in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.

— New Canaan, fourth in the poll, has not been to a final since 2018, and since that capped 11 final appearances in 13 years, this is a drought.

Well. 7 SHELTON vs. No. 3 MALONEY at Falcon Field, Meriden

— The Gaels have won three out of four to get here, seeking their first appearance in a final since 2015 and their first title in 19 years.

— Maloney has eight defensive or special-teams touchdowns this season.

CLASS MM

Well. 8 WILTON at No.5 NORTH HAVEN

— Wilton’s wild November, in which it finished its regular season two weeks before most of the other playoff teams, rolls on into December.

— North Haven has only been in one final, in 2015.

Well. 7 MASUK at No. 3 KILLINGLY

— Killingly, last year’s Class M champ, has more passing yards in 11 games than any of its teams since 2014.

— Masuk, which reached the 2018 Class L final, is seeking its first Championship since 2010.

CLASS M

Well. 4 ROCKVILLE at No.1 BERLIN

— Rockville, last year’s Class M runner-up, is making its third-consecutive state semifinal appearance.

— Berlin is back in the Playoffs for the first time since 2018, when the Redcoats last made the semifinals.

Well. 3 LAW at No. 2 NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN

— A Matchup between SCC programs that have never faced each other despite Law’s 18-year membership in the league.

— Law, an SCC Tier III team faces Notre Dame-West Haven out of SCC Tier I. Since 2004, Law is 4-18 vs. programs currently in SCC Tier I, while Notre Dame is 16-2 against programs currently in SCC Tier III.

CLASS SS

Well. 5 BARLOW at No. 1 CROMWELL/PORTLAND at Rocky Hill

— This is the first meeting between these programs. Cromwell/Portland, which won the Class S title last year, was 7-0 before losing its only game to Rockville.

— Barlow has been led by QB Danny Shaban, who has run for over 1,700 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Well. 7 GILBERT/NORTHWESTERN/HOUSATONIC at No. 6 VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME

— Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic was a longtime member of the Pequot Conference until leaving for the NVL this season. The program won NVL Division II with a 7-0 record.

— Plenty of electric Offensive players in this game. Fred Camp has put up insane numbers for GNH with over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s also made six interceptions. VROL has been led by Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre, Jacob Rand and Nick Cox who have combined for 3,220 all-purpose yards and 48 touchdowns.

CLASS S

Well. 4 WOODLAND at No. 1 ANSONIA at Ryan Field, Derby

— A familiar Matchup for NVL fans, these Valley Neighbors meet for the second time this season. Ansonia defeated Woodland 42-7 back on Sept. 16 (Week 2). This is the 19th meeting between the two programs, fourth in a postseason game (including two NVL championships) and second time in the CIAC playoffs.

Well. 3 HOLY CROSS at No. 2 BLOOMFIELD

— Holy Cross is playing in its first state semifinal since winning the Class S Championship in 2011.

— Bloomfield Twins Davien and Davion Kerr have combined for over 3,000 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns to date.