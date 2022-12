Follow along for updates from each of the 12 CIAC high school football Championship games. Click on the headers above to be brought to a specific class.

Pete Paguaga, Sean Patrick Bowley and Mike Fornabaio all contributed to this report.



CLASS MM

at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, 10:30 am

Well. 5 NORTH HAVEN vs. No. 3 KILLINGLY

— Killingly, last year’s Class M Champion in the old four-division setup, has added Yards After Catch to its Run People Over Offensive mindset. Dreibholz has 32 touchdowns, half of them to Jax, on 106 attempts, let alone on his 72 completions.

— North Haven, meanwhile, allowed 83 points… this season. Only in their second loss did the Nighthawks surrender more than 14. They also dropped at least 29 on seven of their 12 opponents.

CLASS S

at Arute Field, CCSU, New Britain, 10:30 am

Well. 1 ANSONIA vs. No. 2 BLOOMFIELD

— Two of the most storied small school football programs tangle, yet again, with a Trophy on the line. Ansonia has won 20 CIAC championships, the most for any program in state history. Bloomfield has won nine

— This is the seventh meeting between the two programs in a state final. They’ve split the previous six meetings. Ansonia’s last title win over Bloomfield was 34-12 in the 2006 Class S Championship (current Coach Tom Brockett’s first season) and Bloomfield’s last title win over Ansonia was 31-20 in the 2015 Class S final.

CLASS M

at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, 2 p.m

Well. 1 BERLIN vs. No. 2 NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN

— Berlin takes an unbeaten record into this final, looking to complete its first unbeaten Championship season. It would be just the school’s second CIAC Championship in nine appearances. Berlin’s first and only title came in 2009.

— Notre Dame-West Haven is making its eighth state Championship appearance and first since 2014, when it lost to Windsor in the Class L-Small final.

CLASS L

at Arute Field, CCSU, New Britain, 2 p.m

Well. 3 MALONEY vs. No. 4 TO NEW CANAAN

— This division, which looked in the preseason to be the toughest, comes down to the team Defending its first CIAC Championship against a perennial program looking to snap its Longest title drought since the 1990s.

— Both teams have only given up more than 21 points in regulation once.

CLASS SS

at Arute Field, CCSU, New Britain, 5:30 p.m

Well. 5 BARLOW vs. No. 6 VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME

— Barlow’s Danny Shaban is one of the state’s most dynamic threats with 1,873 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns, while also throwing for another 655 yards and 11 TDs out of the triple option

— Valley Regional is led by a Trifecta of senior stars Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre, Jake Rand and Nick Cox, who have amassed a combined 3,229 all-purpose yards and 48 touchdowns.

CLASS LL

at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, 5:30 p.m

Well. 2 GREENWICH vs. No. 5 FAIRFIELD PREP

— Fairfield Prep started 1-3 but has won eight in a row, with seven of those eight against playoff teams.

— Greenwich lost its regular-season finale by a point to Staples, the Cardinals’ second one-point loss to a playoff team; a loss to Southington in Week 3 knocked them out of the top spot in the poll.

— The schools met in last year’s regular season, a 14-7 Greenwich win, and again in the Class LL quarterfinals, a 21-14 Fairfield Prep win after Wilson was injured in the third quarter.