CT high school football CIAC Championship facts, figures.

0 Teams making their first appearance in a state final.

1 Interception thrown by Valley Regional/Old Lyme quarterback Grady Lacourciere. And it came in Week 4.

1 Loss for Maloney in the last two seasons with running back Josh Boganski in the lineup.

2 Defending Champions playing — Killingly and Maloney.

2 Teams who lost in Finals last season — Bloomfield and Fairfield Prep.

2 Teams playing this week who have never won a state title — Joel Barlow and North Haven.

3 Touchdown passes this season by New Canaan, the lowest of any team in the finals.

4 Coaches in their first state Finals — Joel Barlow’s TJ Cavaliere, Notre Dame-West Haven’s Joe DeCaprio, Valley Regional/Old Lyme’s Hill Gbunblee and Greenwich’s Anthony Morello.

4 Straight state Finals Appearances for Bloomfield. The Warhawks are 1-2, with the win coming in 2018.

5 Coaches who have won state titles: Ansonia’s Tom Brockett, Maloney’s Kevin Frederick, Killingly’s Chad Neal, New Canaan’s Lou Marinelli and Bloomfield’s Ty Outlaw.

5 Touchdowns Maloney has scored on special teams this season— Joziah Gonzalez (3) and Donte Kelly (2).

6 Champions to be crowned — Class LL, L, MM, M, SS and S.

6 Previous times Ansonia and Bloomfield have met in the finals. They have split the series 3-3.

7 Points allowed by Greenwich and North Haven during the state playoffs, the least amount of points allowed by any team left.

8 Different players who have scored a touchdown for Greenwich during the state playoffs.

8 Touchdowns scored in last year’s Championship games, by four players who are playing in the title games this year — Maloney’s Josh Boganski (4), Killingly’s Soren Rief (2), Bloomfield’s Darrien Foster (1) and Killingly’s Ben Jax (1).

9 Different Berlin players who have rushed for at least one touchdown this season. Josh Clement leads the way with 10.

9 Touchdowns Bloomfield’s Darrien Foster has thrown in the state playoffs. Foster has thrown for 29 this season.

9 Wins for Fairfield Prep when Malachi Mercer-Robinson has 10 of more touches in a game. The Jesuits are 0-3 when they don’t reach 10 touches.

11 State Championship Appearances for Ansonia’s Tom Brockett.

12 State titles New Canaan Coach Lou Marinelli has won in his career. He has coached in 17 of them.

12.5 Sacks this season by Greenwich’s Griffin Galletta.

16 Years Berlin Coach Joe Aresimowicz spent as a member of the Connecticut House of Representatives, the most of any Coach in the finals.

17 Interceptions combined by Valley Regional/Old Lyme’s Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre and Andrew Yermenson.

20 State Championship by Ansonia, the most in state history under the CIAC playoff format.

24 Career field goals made by New Canaan’s Ty Groff. He is tied for the state record.

32 Appearances in the state championships by Ansonia, the most in history.

32 Touchdown passes by Killingly’s Thomas Dreibholz. The most touchdown passes — by far — for a Killingly quarterback under Chad Neal, who took over in 2004.

33 Touchdowns scored by Ansonia’s David Cassetti this season.

36 Rushing touchdowns by Maloney’s Josh Boganski in the last two seasons.

40 Points scored by New Canaan during the state playoffs, the least by any team left.

44.4 Percentage of Killingly quarterback Thomas Driebholz’s completed passes which have resulted in a touchdown.

46 Percentage of Killingly’s Ben Jax catches which have resulted in a touchdown.

58 Rushing touchdowns this season by Joel Barlow.

64 Points allowed by Killingly during the state playoffs, the most of any team (51 came against Masuk in the semifinals).

70 Most points scored in a state championship game by one team — St. Joseph in 2018.

89 Points scored by Greenwich in these state playoffs, the most by any team left.

100 Number of carries not surpassed by any player in Berlin. Quarterback Lorenzo Miele leads the team with 99.

124 Rushing yards away from 2,000 for Killingly’s Soren Rief. He has averaged 156.3 rushing yards a game this season.

127 Rushing yards away from 2,000 for Joel Barlow’s Danny Shaban. He has averaged 156 rushing yards a game this season.

270 Receiving yards by Killingly’s Ben Jax during the state playoffs, including three touchdowns.

319 Rushing yards in past four games by Notre Dame-West Haven quarterback Matt Piechota. He has 545 rushing yards this season.

369 Yards Notre Dame-West Haven’s Jacob Staton has rushed for during the state playoffs. He has also rushed for six touchdowns during that span.

458 Total yards by Bloomfield’s Davien Kerr during the state playoffs.

1,196 Receiving yards for Killingly’s Ben Jax, which is more than the team total for Killingly during the 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 seasons.

1,873 Rushing yards by Joel Barlow’s Danny Shaban this season.

1988 The last year Fairfield Prep won a state title, a 7-0 win over Greenwich, the team they are facing in the LL finals.

2009 The last year both Berlin and Notre Dame-West Haven won a state title, NDWH is Class L and Berlin in Class M. The two are facing off in the Class MM finals.

2.355 Combined rushing yards by Joel Barlow’s Dylan Taylor, Scott Romano, Mason Leavitt and Cole Peterson.

3,412 Rushing yards by North Haven, the most yards the program has rushed for since the 2015 season when they rushed for 4,873 yards.