CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course
LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop.
The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton Road has been around since about 1955. Robert Ferrarotti, Jill’s father, owned it since 1976 and early this year leased it to her and her husband, who began renovations immediately.