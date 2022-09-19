CT college basketball coaches pleased CIAC passed shot clock

The shot clock is finally coming to the CIAC game for both boys and girls basketball.

Not only is its implementation expected to help speed up the game, but it should also help with development for those who will go on to play at the Collegiate level. The state’s non-CIAC prep schools have a shot clock, AAU uses one as well.

College coaches who responded to Hearst Connecticut Media’s request for comment about the adopted shot clock were pleased with the news of its upcoming implementation.

“I think it’s great. You look at the pace of play, how the game works, it’s always more exciting when the ball goes up and down, the ball is being moved and shared. I go to games sometimes and it’s like watching paint dry,” Yale men’s basketball Coach James Jones said. “There wasn’t enough flow or action for me. Watching the game with a shot clock puts a big emphasis on teams trying to play together, play faster and help the pace of play and the level of play.”

Southern Connecticut State Coach Scott Burrell feels the shot clock will not only improve the players’ skill level, but also improve the game itself. In other words, make it more appealing to watch.

“Speeding up the game makes it more interesting and makes it fun for fans,” said Burrell, who starred at UConn and in the NBA, most notably winning a Championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1998. “(No shot clock) hurts them big time. You play at the next level, you have a shot clock. If you don’t have it, you are not preparing yourself for the next level, so why not do it at an age where you are getting recruited by colleges? Let the kids have the best experience for their future.”

A 35-second shot clock has been used by all of the prep schools in the state. AAU games are also played with a 35-second shot clock, so many high school players have competed with one.

“The dynamic of the game changes with a shot clock. Being able to play with a shot clock is a big part of the college game,” Sacred Heart University men’s basketball Coach Anthony Latina said. “The CIAC adopting it, they are doing a good job trying to modernize the game for high school players in Connecticut.”

Adam Finkelstein is the director of Scouting for 247Sports and a college basketball Insider for CBS Sports HQ. He was formerly the boys basketball coach at Choate.

“I think it’s good for the game, even if just from the standpoint of it eliminates teams attempting to hold the ball at the end of every period, or even sometimes longer. That’s not good for the kids, nor is it fun for the people watching,” Finkelstein said. “There’s nothing less constructive or educational than watching one team that won’t make any attempt to score and another that refuses to extend its defense.”

Once the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) allowed its member schools to adopt a shot clock, that set the future of CIAC basketball in motion. Granted, it took some time to get here.

The original proposal from the CIAC boys and girls basketball committees was to have shot clocks in place for the upcoming season. But the Connecticut Association of Athletic Directors (CAAD) asked that the proposal be pushed back a season due to cost and supply chain issues with offers being delayed for significant time periods.

When that happened in the fall of 2021, Gregg Simon, the associate executive director of the CIAC, indicated that the cost of shot clocks were approximately $3,000 and about six months behind schedule.

Then after CAAD vetted the proposal, a vote conducted by the CIAC of its membership showed that the group was, by a slight margin – not in favor of the shot clock. So the only way it could pass was to make it mandatory at the varsity level only – due in part to Athletic departments having to pay someone to run the clock for all three games usually played on a given day.

Not only does Jones think a shot clock will make the CIAC game more appealing, it will also lead to different strategies. Now teams that hold leads in the fourth quarter won’t be able to pull the ball out for such extended periods of time and force teams to come out of their zone defense.

“Some games I have gone to watch, a team up by 5 held the ball for an entire minute. (The shot clock) adds a different degree of pressure for a team and makes it easier for teams to get back into the game,” Jones said. “When you don’t have a shot clock, coaches tend to over Coach as opposed to letting the kids play. I’m a proponent of letting the kids play and giving them the freedom on the court.”

Connecticut is one of seven states to adopt the shot clock for full varsity use since the NFHS granted permission while four other states approved it on a limited basis.

Eight states had been using a shot clock previously, two others approved it in 2020 to use beginning this season while another uses a 30-second clock just for state tournament play.

“In terms of preparing kids who have aspirations to play at the next level, it’s also a positive because it speeds up the game, forces them to execute individual skills and team concepts at a faster tempo and also furthers their understanding of time and score, Finkelstein said.