CT basketball fight leads to postponement of 2 games with Bassick

Upcoming boys basketball games between Bassick and two New Haven high schools have been postponed according to New Haven Athletic director Erik Patchofsky, “due to safety concerns.”

Bassick’s next varsity home game was scheduled for Friday against Hillhouse at 7 pm The game against Wilbur Cross was scheduled for Monday at 7 pm, also in Bridgeport. Bassick has a scheduled game with Bridgeport Central at 4 pm Sunday at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

It is unclear what started the incident.

Video sent to Hearst Connecticut Media of the incident shows multiple fights breaking out near center court. Fans can be heard screaming in the back ground as punches are thrown between players near the scorers tables, which were separated during the incident. Video shows players from both teams continuing to throw punches as they drift from the center court area past the basket and onto the track area of ​​the Athletic center. Security guards and police officers are seen attempting to control the scene during the 36 second video.

Following Monday night’s incident, Patchkofsky read the following statement when reached by phone: “During the handshake line, a fight broke out between the Wilbur Cross and Bassick players. We had several police and security on the court, including school administration, and the fight was broken up immediately.”

Wilbur Cross defeated Bassick 79-57. Wilbur Cross (7-2) is ranked seventh in the GameTimeCT state boys basketball poll. Bassick is 2-9.

Patchkofsky declined further comment on the incident. Neither Bassick Coach Bernie Lofton nor Wilbur Cross Coach Kevin Walton have returned phone messages seeking comment, nor has Bassick Athletic director Pat O’Rourke returned an email request for comment.

The New Haven Police Department has not returned calls requesting comment on the incident.

Justin Harmon, the communications director for New Haven Public Schools speaking on behalf of Dr, Iline Tracey, New Haven’s Superintendent of Schools, said Tuesday, “We do not believe further comment would be helpful at this time.”

Requests seeking comment from interim Bridgeport Superintendent Alyshia Perrin were not returned.

Dan Scavone, a CIAC executive staff member and director of the CIAC officials association, was at the game. They confirmed the incident and also confirmed that the officials who worked the game had left the floor before the fight started.

“Their jurisdiction ends when they leave the visual confines of the floor, and they had left the floor,” Scavone said. “The fight occurred after in the handshake line.”

Scavone added once that happens, no ejections can be given out from officials. They declined further comment on the fight.

