CSU Women’s Golf Returns to the course at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate
After shooting the program’s second-best tournament score ever to finish third in the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic the Rams look to build on the momentum into their next tournament
Tournament: Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate Day
Dates: Oct. 7-9, 2022
Host: University of Denver
Location: Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Course: University of Denver Golf Club
Course Par/Yardage: Par 72 / 6,756 yds
Live Scoring
Next on the Tee:
The Colorado State Rams will begin their third tournament of the year this Friday at the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate Day, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The University of Denver will be the host of this three-day, 54-hole tournament at the University of Denver Golf Club in Highlands Ranch.
Lineup for the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate Day:
The Rams will be in the play five count four event this week at the University of Denver Golf Club. For CSU the lineup is,
- Sofia Torres
- Andrea Bergsdottir
- Panchalika Arphamongkol
- Lacey Uchida
- Gabby Minier
Individual – Pemika Arphamongkol
Handicapping the field:
Colorado State will be joined by the host Denver, Vanderbilt, Iowa, Wyoming, Tennessee Chattanooga, Delaware, Northern Arizona, Grand Canyon, Tulane, Xavier, Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico, San Diego State, and the Incarnate Word.
Recap from the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic:
The Rams hope to capitalize on their recent tournament performance, which saw them finish third. Despite it not being the outcome they wanted there is definitely a positive outcome to take from the classic. The Rams put together a team record-best number in the event at 10-under.
The Rams played consistently throughout the tournament shooting under par each time and this is where they can build on that confidence into the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate Day. Senior Andrea Bergsdottir and junior Sofia Torres will look to keep it Rolling into this weekend’s tournament after earning top 10 finishes last time out. Each put together three straight rounds under par at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic.