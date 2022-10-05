CSU Women’s Golf Returns to the course at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate

After shooting the program’s second-best tournament score ever to finish third in the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic the Rams look to build on the momentum into their next tournament

Tournament: Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate Day

Dates: Oct. 7-9, 2022

Host: University of Denver

Location: Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Course: University of Denver Golf Club

Course Par/Yardage: Par 72 / 6,756 yds

Live Scoring

Next on the Tee:

The Colorado State Rams will begin their third tournament of the year this Friday at the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate Day, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The University of Denver will be the host of this three-day, 54-hole tournament at the University of Denver Golf Club in Highlands Ranch.

Lineup for the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate Day:

The Rams will be in the play five count four event this week at the University of Denver Golf Club. For CSU the lineup is,

Sofia Torres Andrea Bergsdottir Panchalika Arphamongkol Lacey Uchida Gabby Minier

Individual – Pemika Arphamongkol

Handicapping the field:

Colorado State will be joined by the host Denver, Vanderbilt, Iowa, Wyoming, Tennessee Chattanooga, Delaware, Northern Arizona, Grand Canyon, Tulane, Xavier, Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico, San Diego State, and the Incarnate Word.

Recap from the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic:

The Rams hope to capitalize on their recent tournament performance, which saw them finish third. Despite it not being the outcome they wanted there is definitely a positive outcome to take from the classic. The Rams put together a team record-best number in the event at 10-under.