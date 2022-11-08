CSU volleyball head Coach Tom Hilbert announces retirement – ​​The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Colorado State University volleyball head Coach Tom Hilbert coaches players from the bench in the second set against San Jose State University Nov. 6, 2021.

Tom Hilbert, head coach of Colorado State University’s volleyball team for 26 years, officially announced on Monday his retirement from collegiate volleyball after the 2022 season’s end.

In a heartfelt video, Hilbert shared his plans to retire after almost 39 years of coaching collegiate volleyball. Notably, Hilbert was inducted into the Colorado State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006, leaving behind his stalwart legacy in Moby Arena.

A message from Coach Hilbert… pic.twitter.com/9BZJHFoAq8 — Colorado State Volleyball (@CSUVolleyball) November 7, 2022

“Today, after much thought and reflection, I’ve decided I’m going to retire from coaching collegiate volleyball after this season,” Hilbert said.

After recognizing the community, while apparently holding back tears, they recognized the players, who “are the real impetus for the success of Ram volleyball.”

“There will be a time to celebrate and reflect; there’ll be a time for Storytelling and memories. But this is not the time. We still have work to do.” –Tom Hilbert, CSU volleyball head coach

Hilbert led the Rams to 23 consecutive NCAA tournaments while at Colorado State and was awarded Mountain West Coach of the Year 12 times in his career. He currently holds the fifth-best career record among active Division I coaches with an 811-231 record and the 10th-best winning percentage at .778. In terms of career-winning percentage, Hilbert ranks 16th all-time, and in career wins, he ranks 17th overall among Division I coaches.

While it is obvious that this is a bittersweet time for Colorado State volleyball, it is also a time to honor the talented group of athletes Hilbert has coached. The Rams still have work to do with only four games left before the Mountain West Tournament starting Nov. 23 in Moby Arena.

“There will be a time to celebrate and reflect; there’ll be a time for Storytelling and memories,” Hilbert said in his announcement. “But this is not the time. We still have work to do. We want to win the Mountain West Championship, the Mountain West Tournament and get on to the NCAA Tournament. This team is filled with incredible young women who deserve your support. … So come out and support us as we move on to make this season and 2022 a great story for Ram volleyball.”

With only two regular season home games left, it’s imperative to support the team and Coach as they end off a historic season. The Rams will be back in Moby Nov. 10 to take on the University of New Mexico at 7 pm

Reach Karsyn Lane at [email protected] or on Twitter @karsynlane1.