CSU football receiver, Nevada transfer Melquan Stovall leaving program

CSU football receiver, Nevada transfer Melquan Stovall leaving program

Another Colorado State football player has left the program.

Coach Jay Norvell told Reporters Monday that slot receiver Melquan Stovall had left the team and would finish his college career elsewhere.

Stovall is second on the team in catches through three games with 13 receptions for 106 yards.

The 5-foot-8 senior transferred to CSU from Nevada, where he spent his first three years playing under Norvell. He had 108 catches for 1,064 yards and one score in three years with Nevada.

“Had a long talk with Melquan Stovall (Sunday). Known Melquan a long time. In this day and age of college football these kids have so many choices. They have a short time to play. They want to be in a certain situation to play,” Norvell said. “It wasn’t quite what Melquan was looking for. He has two more years of eligibility. He wants to take this year off and take his chances playing in another program.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button