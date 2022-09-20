CSU football receiver, Nevada transfer Melquan Stovall leaving program

Another Colorado State football player has left the program.

Coach Jay Norvell told Reporters Monday that slot receiver Melquan Stovall had left the team and would finish his college career elsewhere.

Stovall is second on the team in catches through three games with 13 receptions for 106 yards.

The 5-foot-8 senior transferred to CSU from Nevada, where he spent his first three years playing under Norvell. He had 108 catches for 1,064 yards and one score in three years with Nevada.

“Had a long talk with Melquan Stovall (Sunday). Known Melquan a long time. In this day and age of college football these kids have so many choices. They have a short time to play. They want to be in a certain situation to play,” Norvell said. “It wasn’t quite what Melquan was looking for. He has two more years of eligibility. He wants to take this year off and take his chances playing in another program.”

Stovall is the second slot receiver to leave the team within the last week after Dante Wright announced last week that he would leave the program to finish his career elsewhere. Kicker Cayden Camper also recently left the team.

Stovall politely declined comment when reached by the Coloradoan.

The departures mean more playing time and emphasis on CSU’s young receivers. True freshman Justus Ross-Simmons saw his first extended action in Saturday’s loss at Washington State. He caught three passes for 20 yards, including his first touchdown.

Fellow freshmen Louis Brown and Mekhi Fox will likely see more time now. Both have seen the field sparingly and don’t have a catch thus far. Senior Justice McCoy is listed as Stovall’s replacement on the depth chart. He also saw time Saturday but didn’t record a catch.

CSU (0-3) hosts Sacramento State (2-0) at 2 pm Saturday, Sept. 24, is Ag Day. Sacramento State is ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches poll.

