CST Episode 315 – Just When We Thought Things Were Stable

Share Tweet Share Share Email

Highlights from this week’s show.

Just as we thought things were stable in FC Cincinnati-land, transfer Rumors abound with Lucho Acosta and Brenner linked to Clubs abroad? Could the season where #FCCincy finally have the tools to compete be in jeopardy? Where does the Orange & Blue stand should they lose two of their biggest players a month before kickoff?!?! Join us! #MLS #FCCincinnati #soccer

Become a Patron!

Subscribe to Cincinnati Soccer Talk

Don’t forget you can now download and subscribe to Cincinnati Soccer Talk on iTunes today! The podcast can also be found on Stitcher Smart Radio now. We’re also available in the Google Play Store and NOW ON SPOTIFY!

As always we’d love your feedback about our podcast! You can email the show at [email protected] We’d love for you to join us on our Facebook page as well! Like us at Facebook.com/CincinnatiSoccerTalk.

The show’s RSS feed is https://cincinnatisoccertalk.libsyn.com/rss













