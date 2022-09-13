CSRA Events: Border Bash, Arts in the Heart and Amp the Alley | Community

Volunteer

Work along the banks of the Savannah River during the second annual Trash Bash at the Border is Sept. 17. Hosted by Palmetto Pride and Keep Aiken County Beautiful, the event Sparks competition between the states in Honor of the UGA and USC rivalry football game in teams, on land or on the water. To sign up to volunteer, visit aikencountysc.gov/KACB. For more information, visit volunteer.kab.org or find them on social media.

Border Bash

Celebrate one of the longest and heated SEC football rivalries at 4 pm Sept. 16 at the 29th Annual Border Bash at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave. The event brings together Georgia and South Carolina fans, cheerleaders and more to hype up fans for the Saturday game. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $15 per person, or $20 at the door. Children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult. This event is rain or shine. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit borderbash.net.

Concert

The Savannah River Winds will present their 12th annual PRISM Concert at 7:30 pm on Sept. 19 at First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. Guided by Richard Brasco, the orchestral performance allows audiences to listen to the various components of the orchestra. Admission to the concert is free, but donations are accepted. The concert is sponsored by the North Augusta Cultural Arts Council. For more information, visit savannahriverwinds.com.

Art

Spend a night out with local artists and take part in Art Night at the Bee’s Knees is Sept. 15. The event, which is held every third Thursday from 4 to 8 pm, lets local artists teach attendees and create an Immersive art experience. For more information, visit augustaarts.com.

Arts in the Heart

Explore a variety of art at the 40th annual Arts in the Heart festival in downtown Augusta. The three-day street festival runs Sept. 16-18, features five performance stages, vendors from local businesses, food and more. Badges can be purchased in advance at select locations across the city for $12, or at the gate for $15 per person. For more information, visit artsintheheartofaugusta.com.

College football

Watch the head-to-head matchup of the Dawgs and the Gamecocks on Sept. 17 at the Miller Theater, 708 Broad St., Augusta. The game features the reigning NCAA National Champions as they play the Gamecocks in Columbia. Doors open at 11:30 am for the noon kickoff. Entry into the viewing party is free. For more information, visit The Miller on Facebook.

Live music

Spend the evening in downtown Aiken for the Weekly Amp the Alley music series. On Sept. 15, Georgia native Tim Cardiere will take the microphone for the three-hour live set. This is a free event. For more information, visit ampthealley.com.

Musical

The Aiken Community Theater will perform “Matilda the Musical” at 7:30 pm Sept. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17, and 2 pm Sept. 11. The musical, based on the Roald Dahl story, follows Matilda as she weaves in and out of trouble against Miss Trunchbull at school. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $17 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.