CSLC Nears Fundraising Goal and Restructures to Remain Open

With a lofty goal of $50,000, the CSLC launched a grassroots fundraising campaign on Saturday, September 24. In less than a week, the group raised $29,000 – enough to cover the majority of its monthly expenses as pledges and donations continue to come in.

“The response from the Cave Spring community and beyond has been awesome, and it has reinforced our resolve to do whatever it takes to remain open to serve our students and families – until we can open a state-funded charter school,” said Judy Taylor , President of the Cave Spring Coalition. “We are forming an Advisory board, restructuring, reducing expenses, recruiting more volunteers and looking at a potential tuition fee structure with a campaign to raise Scholarship funds.”

“Our entire staff has volunteered to come in this week and continue to support our CSLC students without pay for as long as they can, and the Coalition has committed to ramp up fundraising with salaries being the number one priority,” said Gola Burton, CSLC Director. “I’ve never seen this level of commitment to students, families and a community!” “The fundraising effort is necessary because one major donor who was poised to contribute to the CSLC passed away unexpectedly in August and another major donor’s estate, which was to be settled in June or July has been delayed.. We have every hope that both Estates will be settled soon and the donations will be made – hopefully by the end of the year, said David Stiles, CSLC board member. Stiles added, “While we understand that this delay has caused disappointment and speculation about the validity of the Promised funds, we are confident that the donations from both Estates will support the CSLC as well as a charter school in perpetuity.”

According to parent Jessica Jones, “The learning center has not been the easiest thing for those involved. It’s different and there is a learning curve. But we are taking a chance and trying to create something for our children and the future of Cave Spring with a chance to have a state-

funded charter school.”

For further information, email the CSLC at: [email protected]













