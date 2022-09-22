CSI basketball adjusts to the changing recruiting environment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Whether it’s realignment, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), or the Transfer Portal, college athletics is undergoing Massive change.

At the junior college level, the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) isn’t immune to these changes.

CSI is a big name in junior college basketball, and the men’s team is used to getting high-level Division I transfers, but with the NCAA allowing Athletes to transfer once without sitting out a year, things are different.

“You’re getting more low to mid-major players, rather than the high to mid-major players, so the Talent level, the guys that you normally get at a very very high level, we’re not getting those anymore because their just transferring right back to Division I,” said CSI men’s basketball Head Coach Jeff Reinert.

But, on the other side of things, with more players transferring at all levels of college basketball, CSI Women’s basketball Head Coach Randy Rogers knows you have to adapt.

“I’ve never had four transfers come into my program in the past, in 21 years, this is the most transfers I’ve had,” Rogers said.

For the men’s team, guys like Ga’Khari LaCount, Nate Meithof, and Hasan Abdul-Hakim, won’t be at the end of the bench.

“Those three guys, transfers, will have an immediate impact on our program,” Reinert said.

While it’s normal for junior college rosters to fluctuate year to year, now to keep a star for two years is much harder.

As an example, Emilia “Jojo” Nworie spent just one season with the Women’s basketball team before transferring to Texas Tech.

“We talk to these kids about moving on after one year, if they get seen, and they get acknowledgment for how well they played as a freshman, we know we’re going to lose them after one year,” Rogers said.

Both CSI men’s and Women’s basketball will open their season at home the first week of November.

