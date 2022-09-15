Cs’ White fastest Celtics player, 7th-fastest in NBA in new 2k ratings

While he might not have been the flashiest player on the Boston Celtics roster in his short time playing for the team last season after being dealt to the Celtics at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Veteran guard Derrick White is Proving to be the fastest player on the team in terms of NBA 2K rating for the coming 2022-23 season.

Or at least he was according to the latest round of updates to the popular basketball simulation game chronicled in a recent assessment by HoopsHype, anyway. White is also tied for having the seventh-fastest speed rating in NBA 2K23, sharing a 90 Speed ​​rating with Orlando Magic wing RJ Hampton, with the pair each having an 88 Speed ​​rating with the ball for good measure.

White and Hampton find themselves rated just behind new Cleveland Cavalier wing Donovan Mitchell’s 96 Speed ​​rating (rated 83 with the ball), and just ahead of Houston Rockets shooting guard Daishen Nix’s 90 Speed ​​rating (87 with the ball).

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

How can the NBA make All-Star week’s Dunk Contest better?

Report: Vet forward Jake Layman to compete for roster spot at Boston Celtics’ training camp

Calling Jaylen Brown a Pivotal piece, Warriors’ Steph Curry hints dealing for Kevin Durant might have flopped for Boston

‘I could see how there could be some advantage of having Carmelo … on the roster,’ says Brian Scalabrine

What potential Danilo Gallinari Replacements might the Boston Celtics consider?

Celtics Lab 140: Does the NBA have enough Talent to expand, and how might it affect the Boston Celtics if they did?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button