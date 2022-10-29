C’s Recognize ‘It’s a Process’ Rebuilding Championship Habits

The Boston Celtics recognize that a Finals run one season doesn’t necessarily translate into immediate success the next season.

It’s a process that takes Patience and persistence every time a new campaign rolls around, and they’re currently at the beginning stage.

The reigning Eastern Conference Champions are in the midst of overcoming an early-season hurdle, having lost two straight after opening with three consecutive wins.

Boston has coughed up leads of at least 15 points in each of its last two games, including Friday night, when it let a large first-half advantage slip away before losing to Cleveland, 132-123, in overtime at TD Garden.

“I think it’s important not to take winning for granted,” interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla said Saturday afternoon of the transition from last season into this season. “Anytime you’re coming into a new season, you have to develop Habits and identity and you can’t just assume that Habits are going to carry over. I thought we did a lot of great things in the (Cleveland) game, and I thought there were things that we have to constantly continue to make a habit in this season for us to get better.”

Malcolm Brogdon believes that the main issue has been a lack of defensive consistency. We’ve seen flashes of the league’s reigning No. 1 defense doing its thing; however, there have also been plenty of slip-ups on that end, which has led to a bottom-five defensive rating thus far.

“I think clearly our offense is impacting our defense and really, it should be the other way around,” said Brogdon. “We should be defending. That should be our priority every night. I think we have Moments where we’re great defensively, and then I think that we have Moments where we have lapses and breakdowns on and off the ball, whether we’re switching, whether we’re not rebounding, finishing plays, getting contested shots. I think we’re having too many breakdowns right now and it’s an issue of consistency.”

Mazzulla echoed that statement, saying there have been “great moments,” but not enough of them.

“I think our guys are competing, I don’t think the effort is an issue at all,” said the Rookie head coach. “I think they’re playing hard. I think they’re executing the majority of the time, just not all the time. And so, I think what we need to get to as far as being great defensively, it’s just consistency in our communication, consistency in our physicality, consistency in our execution. But we’ve had some great possessions, we just have to build off those.”

Part of the reason for the inconsistency can be attributed to the fact that the players are still working on building on-court connections. There are a few new faces and different rotations that we’ve seen throughout the first handful of games, and there’s an adjustment process for all of that.

There are also game-to-game adjustments in facing different types of roster builds. Brogdon pointed out, for example, how Friday’s Matchup with the Cavaliers differs vastly from what they’ll see Sunday night when they host the Washington Wizards. Cleveland featured a lot of size and physicality with its formidable frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, while Washington, led by All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, is more perimeter-oriented.

The Celtics know from experience that the beginning of the season is all about settling in and finding what works systematically. We saw some of those hurdles at the start of last season, as well, and everything worked out just fine for that team.

Although they made it all the way to the Finals just a few months ago, it still takes time to build to that point at the beginning of each season.