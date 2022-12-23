Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Predictions, tips & betting

The two teams are level on points and eager to get back to winning ways when they meet on Boxing Day

Crystal Palace and Fulham are both out to end winless runs when they go head-to-head on Monday.

Palace were beaten twice in a row heading into the World Cup-enforced break while Fulham collected one point from their last three matches in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham latest odds

Crystal Palace are the favorites to get the three points from this game at odds of 21/20 (2.05) with bet365.

Away side Fulham, meanwhile, are the Outsiders at 12/5 (3.40) and the draw at 13/5 (3.60).

Crystal Palace vs Fulham first goal scorer odds

Crystal Palace attackers Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard are both just 5/1 (6.00) to break the deadlock.

Fulham Hero Aleksandar Mitrovic is available at the same price as the Palace duo, while his co-star Carlos Vinicius is set at odds of 17/2 (9.50) and team-mate Nathan Fraser is 7/1 (7.00).

Crystal Palace vs Fulham preview

The six-week break due to the World Cup has given Crystal Palace’s injured players some time to continue their rehabilitation.

However, Coach Patrick Vieira confirmed that this game comes too soon for James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson.

Jordan Ayew and Joachim Andersen are both fit to feature for the home team.

As for Fulham, Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete are both available once again, but Manor Solomon and Neeskens Kebano are both absent.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham tips and predictions

These teams are of similar strength as they are level on points. This game could be a tight affair, so Backing under 2.5 goals at odds of 4/5 (1.80) looks worth a bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

