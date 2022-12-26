Crystal Palace vs. Fulham Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Monday, Crystal Palace and Fulham will meet in Premier League action. The squads will play at 10:00 AM ET, airing on Peacock Premium from Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace has 19 points, and is 11th in the league. Fulham has 19 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Stream Crystal Palace vs. Fulham in Canada

Crystal Palace and Fulham Stats

Crystal Palace has scored 15 goals in 14 matches this season (15th in the Premier League), and Fulham has allowed 26 goals in 15 matches (16th in the league).

Fulham has scored 24 goals in 15 games this season (seventh in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has conceded 18 goals in 14 matches (eighth in the league).

In terms of goal differential, Crystal Palace is 12th in the Premier League at -3.

With 24 goals scored and 26 allowed, Fulham is 10th in the Premier League in goal differential.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Wilfried Zaha is Crystal Palace’s leading scorer, with six goals (on 20 shots) in 13 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Crystal Palace is Odsonne Edouard, who has three goals in 13 games.

Crystal Palace’s leader in assists is Eberechi Eze, who has three (on 21 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

Fulham Key Players

Crystal Palace Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2022 Southampton W 1-0 Mold 11/6/2022 West Ham W 2-1 Away 11/12/2022 Nottingham Forest L 1-0 Away 12/26/2022 Fulham – Mold 12/31/2022 Bournemouth – Away 1/4/2023 Tottenham – Mold 1/15/2023 Chelsea – Away

Fulham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2022 Everton D 0-0 Mold 11/5/2022 Manchester City L 2-1 Away 11/13/2022 Manchester United L 2-1 Mold 12/26/2022 Crystal Palace – Away 12/31/2022 Southampton – Mold 1/3/2023 Leicester City – Away 1/12/2023 Chelsea – Mold

