Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham LIVE! Premier League result, match stream, latest reaction and updates today
Tottenham are in real need of a positive result to help lift the mood as they travel to face Crystal Palace tonight. An unconvincing draw against Brentford was followed by a defeat on home soil to Aston Villa, and they now sit five points off the top four.
Antonio Conte’s side continues to start slowly in matches and that is increasingly catching up on them, while the Italian is facing questions about the team’s style of play from the Spurs fans. As ever, Conte has been far from definite when discussing his future at the club. The visitors are once again without the injured Dejan Kulusevski tonight, as Bryan Gil starts alongside Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.
As for Crystal Palace, a comfortable win over Bournemouth was much-needed after a Boxing Day disaster at Selhurst Park against Fulham. Goals remain a problem for the Eagles, with only the bottom five in the league scoring fewer this season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
Live updates
FT: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham
Tottenham really needed that!
Brilliant second-half display. Kane with a brace, Gil impressive, Son back on the scoresheet, debut for White… dreamy for Spurs.
A much-needed boost for them.
90+1 mins: Three minutes added on, Palace will be very grateful it’s not more.
They were really impressive for about 25 minutes leading up to half-time, but it’s all gone badly wrong for them since the break. Tottenham have blown them away.
89 mins: Son with a clever free-kick aimed at Kane, just taken off him as he was eyeing up a hat-trick and the match ball.
Spurs will have to settle for a corner, whipped in to the near post and it’s put behind for another one. That one comes to Sarr 30 yards out, fires an ambitious effort well wide.
86 mins: Doucoure tries his luck from a long, long way out and it’s a long, long way wide. Zaha not thrilled with that, shall we say.
Conte turns to his bench again. White and Davies is for Perisic and Lenglet.
83 mins: Perisic out to Emerson, plenty of room out on the right.
Cheers from the away end as he gets himself out of trouble – almost even more cheers as Kane turns into space in the box, but he scuffs his effort.
80 min: Great save from Lloris, tipping Ayew’s powerful Strike behind for a corner. They want that clean sheet.
Again the set-piece leads to nothing, nodded over the bar as Lloris watches it loop to safety.
Dan Kilpatrick at Selhurst Park
Gil is replaced by Sessesgnon for the final 15 minutes after being involved in three of Spurs’ four goals.
A breakthrough night for the young Winger and proof, perhaps, that he is cut out for English football. Emerson is also on for Doherty – no boos this time.
77 mins: Sessegnon and Emerson are on, Gil and Doherty off. The two subs will have about 15 minutes to make an impression.
Pretty good time to come on, with your side cruising to a 4-0 win.
75 mins: Tottenham continue to fly forward, they want more goals here. Wouldn’t bet against it either.
Incredible how Spurs have run away with this since the break, a massive lift for the whole club.
GOAL! Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham | Heung-min Son 72′
What a second-half for Spurs!
The mask is whipped off in celebration. Now it really is a perfect night for the visitors.
Kane with the pass over the top, Son too strong for Guehi and he finishes well at the near post.
