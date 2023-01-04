Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham LIVE! Premier League result, match stream, latest reaction and updates today

Tottenham are in real need of a positive result to help lift the mood as they travel to face Crystal Palace tonight. An unconvincing draw against Brentford was followed by a defeat on home soil to Aston Villa, and they now sit five points off the top four.

Antonio Conte’s side continues to start slowly in matches and that is increasingly catching up on them, while the Italian is facing questions about the team’s style of play from the Spurs fans. As ever, Conte has been far from definite when discussing his future at the club. The visitors are once again without the injured Dejan Kulusevski tonight, as Bryan Gil starts alongside Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

As for Crystal Palace, a comfortable win over Bournemouth was much-needed after a Boxing Day disaster at Selhurst Park against Fulham. Goals remain a problem for the Eagles, with only the bottom five in the league scoring fewer this season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.