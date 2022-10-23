Crystal Dunn’s Miracle stoppage time goal sends Portland Thorns to NWSL Championship

When Crystal Dunn struck the ball from outside the box in stoppage time, Providence Park held its collective breath.

All 22,035 — including, perhaps, her son Marcel, born in May — screamed in elation just a second later, as Dunn’s Rocket soared through the San Diego Wave defense and into the back of the net.

The Portland Thorns beat San Diego 2-1 on Dunn’s heroic shot, advancing to the NWSL Championship match on Saturday. They will face the Winner of OL Reign vs. Kansas City.

The Wave Struck early, scoring the game’s first goal in the 8th minute on a perfect cross from Alex Morgan to the head of Taylor Kornieck, who put it home to put the Wave up 1-0.

The Thorns had their share of chances from there, including a powerful shot in the 10th minute from Morgan Weaver that was just wide of the goal. Meghan Klingenberg had one of her own in the 14th minute, but it was saved by a diving Kailen Sheridan.

Rocky Rodriguez set the stadium and the Internet ablaze in the 21st minute, scoring on an Incredible volley after one touch at her feet from the edge of the box. Her curling, world-class goal made it 1-1, and that score held for the remainder of the first half.

Sophia Smith almost made it 2-1 in the 26th minute, but her shot on the feed from Weaver in a 2-on-1 situation was gobbled up by Sheridan. Smith could have one-timed it and had a better chance at the goal, but she took an extra touch that led to the stop.

Bella Bixby prevented the Wave from going up 2-1 with a tremendous save in the first half of stoppage time, smacking a close-range shot from Kornieck off the post and away.

The second half was less eventful, but not without solid chances for both sides. Few were on frame, however.

Dunn came on in the 62nd minute for the Thorns, replacing Rodriguez. In the 77th minute, Portland brought on Janine Beckie for Yazmeen Ryan.

Portland had a strong chance in the 79th minute, a through ball from Smith to Weaver on her left, but Weaver wasn’t able to beat Sheridan on the take.

In the 85th minute, Beckie’s header on the feed from Dunn forced a leaping, one-handed save by Sheridan. Moments later, Smith found herself with a golden opportunity deep in the box, but it was saved easily.

Weaver had a wide open header in the 89th minute that sailed high, eliciting groans from the Providence Park faithful.

Then came Dunn’s shot, Midway through four minutes of stoppage time, a last-ditch boot and a superb show of skill that Shook the stadium from the top on down.

Next up: The Thorns advanced to the NWSL Championship to face the Winner of OL Reign vs. Kansas City. The Championship match is 4 pm PT on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, DC (TV on CBS).

