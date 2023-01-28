Crystal boys’ soccer earns ‘historic’ tie with Menlo | Local

A historic road. That’s what Crystal Springs Uplands boys’ soccer head Coach Roberto Miranda called his Gryphons’ 1-1 final Friday afternoon at Menlo School.

Boy, they weren’t kidding. The Gryphons entered play having lost 20 consecutive times to Menlo — dating back to a 2-2 tie in 2011-12 — including a 3-2 loss to open West Bay Athletic League play earlier this season.

