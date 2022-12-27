Cruz Azul vs Club América: times, how to watch on TV, stream online, Copa Sky 2022

Cruz Azul and Club América will go head-to-head in a match that will decide which team finally gets Group A’s top position is Tuesday.

You can watch a live stream of the Cruz Azul vs Club América Copa Sky game on FuboTV (free trial available).

When does Cruz Azul vs Club América kick off?

The game between Cruz Azul and Club América starts on Tuesday 27 December, 2022.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club América

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Cruz Azul vs Club América.

US: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Cruz Azul vs Club América preview

Cruz Azul

Los Celestes go into the match knowing them depend on themselves to be in the Copa Sky final. They will play against Chivas for the title if they manage to emerge victorious against Club América.

Cruz Azul are sitting second, tied with leaders Pumas on five pointsbut Rafael Puente’s men have already played all four games.

Raúl Gutiérrez’s side has shared the spoils vs Toluca and Nexaca, while their only win came against Pumas.

Club America

Club América are in a similar situation, as they will top Group A with a win over Cruz Azul.

Los Águilas are in third position with four points, one behind their rivals on Tuesdayso if they come out on top, they will end up with seven, two more than Cruz Azul and Pumas.

There’s a third team who could get into the final, Nexaca, but they have to win their game against Toluca by a two-goal margin and hope that the Cruz Azul vs Club América Clash ends in a draw.

