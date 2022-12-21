Cruz Azul target Luis Suárez to enter talks with Grêmio

Luis Suárez’s future is still up in the air. Before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he played his last game with Nacional in his Homeland and he now has a decision to make about where he will continue his career. The Uruguayan striker has offers from Clubs in MLS but is still unsure about where to go next.

How much would Luis Suárez reportedly earn at Cruz Azul?

One of the offers on the table for the former Barcelona forward is that of Liga MX tie Cruz Azul, with club president Victor Velázquez confirming last week that talks had taken place between the two parties. “I don’t have any news for you yet, but we’ve been in negotiations. Our intention is to bring Luis Suárez to Cruz Azul, we just need to be patient,” Velázquez explained. FoxSports México later claimed that La Máquina were prepared to pay the Uruguayan $3 million dollars over two yearswhich would make him one of the best-paid players in the history of Mexican soccer.

It seems, however, that Cruz Azul still has work to do to secure his signature. Another possible destination for Suárez is Brazil, with Grêmio having also confirmed their intention to add him to their roster and that they are due to enter discussions with the player’s camp.

Grêmio: A decision will be made on Luis Suárez this week

Paulo Caleffi, Grêmio’s vice-president, who will lead the negotiations, gave an interview on YouTube channel Caju Tricolor, Revealing that the club will have a meeting with a view to signing the Uruguayan striker this week (later revealed to be is Thursday): “We are going to have talks with Luis Suárez’s representatives. Although it has been reported several times that we have already met, we haven’t had any decisive conversations. We just made initial contact. The final meeting will take place this week“, Caleffi acknowledged.

Caleffi didn’t give any further clues about the player’s future but wanted to make it clear that it won’t turn into a lengthy transfer saga, which happened with Suárez’s compatriot Edinson Cavani: “What I can make clear to Grêmio fans is that there’s no way this potential signing will turn into a soap opera, like with another Uruguayan player (Cavani). In this case, we’ll be in a position to definitively announce whether Suárez will be joining or not by the end of the week.”