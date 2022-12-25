Crunchyroll – BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story

The over-the-top golf action and drama of the BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story- anime is coming back for more in season 2, which premieres in Japan in April 2023. While we wait to hit the green again, a new promo has arrived along with info on the theme songs for the second season, which will open once again to the inimitable tune of Kohmi Hirose belting out “Venus Line.”

The ending theme will be “Kimi ga Iru Kara” by Sarasa Kadowaki.

A pre-screening event was held for the first Episode of season 2 in Japan on December 25. Check out the new promo below.

BIRDIE WING –Golf Girls’ Story- is directed by Takayuki Inagaki (Ninja Box, Desert Punk), with Yosuke Kuroda (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, My Hero Academia) is series composition, Toru Inoue as golf supervisor, and Kohmi Hirose singing the theme song. The anime is produced at BN Pictures, with the first season airing from April 5 to June 29, 2022, and streaming on Crunchyroll. The series is described as such:

Fore! After Eve’s first meet-up with Aoi on the grass left her in defeat, she’s had her eyes set on a rematch to return the favor. Both these up-and-coming golfers are highly skilled, highly unique and most of all, highly competitive. With Dreams of making it pro, a rivalry is getting in full swing as they both battle it out in the biggest tournaments.

