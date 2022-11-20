Crozier’s OT Goal Lifts No. 9 Men’s Hockey Over Vermont, 4-3

PROVIDENCE, RI – Max Crozier scored his first goal of the season 3:00 into overtime as the No. 9 The Providence College men’s hockey team edged Vermont, 4-3, at Schneider Arena on Saturday night (Nov. 19). The Friars extend their unbeaten streak to eight games (5-0-3) and improve to 6-0-3 (20 pts.) in Hockey East.

RECORDS

Well. 9 Providence (8-2-3, 6-0-3 HEA) | Vermont (4-8-1, 2-8-0 HEA)

SCORE

Well. 9 Providence – 4 | Vermont – 3 – OT

VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, RI

GOALIES

Austin Roden (PC) – 12 saves, 3 goals against

Oskar Autio (UVM) – 41 saves, 4 goals against

NOTES

– Providence carried the play in the opening period, outshooting Vermont by a 15-5 margin.

– It was the Catamounts that opened the scoring however, as Robbie Stucker’s power-play goal with 9.9 seconds left in the period gave the visitors a 1-0 lead.

– The teams combined for four goals in the opening 6:50 of play in the second period, capped by Providence’s three-goal outburst in a span of 3:37 to take a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

– Patrick Moyni Briefly tied the game at 1-1 with his fifth of the season before Vermont’s Joel Maatta re-gained the Catamount lead just 1:01 later.

– Only 23 seconds after that, Brett Berard blocked a shot at the defensive blue line and beat Autio with a highlight-reel Deke on a Breakaway to tie the game at 2-2. The goal was Berard’s sixth of the season.

– 2:13 later, Chase Yoder netted his fifth goal of the season after finishing off a centering pass from Liam Valente to put Providence up 3-2.

– Vermont tied things up early in the third as Jacques Bouquot banked a shot from behind the net off of Roden and in to make it a 3-3 game.

– Berard was shaken up after a cross-check from UVM’s Joe Leahy sent him heavily into the boards. Providence couldn’t convert on the power play.

– The Friars advanced to the overtime period for the sixth time in the last nine games. Nick Poisson Rang a crossbar in the opening minute and Berard was denied on a Breakaway by Autio to keep the extra session going.

– Bennett Schimek forced a turnover and feed Max Crozier out in the slot as he chipped a one-handed shot through the legs of Autio for the game-winner and his first of the season to secure the 4-3 win.

PC GAME HIGHS

Goals: Moynihan, Brett Berard Yoder, Crozier (1)

Assists: Brett Berard Harding, Bennett Schimek Valente (1)

Points: Brett Berard (2)

shots: Brett Berard (5)

POWER PLAYS

Providence – 0/3

Vermont – 1/2

SHOTS

Providence – 45

Vermont – 15

UP NEXT

The Friars will host St. Lawrence University next Friday night (Nov. 25) at Schneider Arena.