Crowdfunding for Make A Girl Anime Film Project Reaches Its Goal of 10 Million Yen

Xenotoa Tokyo-based anime planning/production company, announced today that the crowdfunding campaign for the original anime film project Make A Girl has reached its goal of 10 million Yen (69,000 USD).

RELATED: Independent Artist Gensho Yasuda Launches His First Theatrical Anime Project Make A Girl

The crowdfunding campaign for the first animated feature film project by Gensho Yasuda, a popular independent anime artist who has over 2.5 million followers on TikTok, was launched on August 26. As of this writing, 24 days remain until October 31, when the campaign will end, it has collected 11,298,805 Yen (77,914 USD), 112 percent of its initial goal amount, from 942 supporters. The collected support money will be used for the production cost of the film, hiring of production staff and CG animators, studio equipment and environmental improvement, etc. The 90-minute film is set to be released in the summer of 2024.

Illustration of thanks by director Gensho Yasuda: New illustrations for the additional returns for the stretched goal of 150%:

The feature film is based on Yasuda’s independent 3DCG short film Make Love released on February 8, 2020. The 150-second short was selected as an award-winning work in the 29th CG Animation Contest of the year, the oldest CG animation contest in Japan. Make A Girl, which will be drawn in full 3DCG with 2D anime style, tells a story centered around the main character, Akira, and his scientifically created girlfriend, No. 0.

Yasuda serves as director/screenplay writer, and Yasuda Gensho Studio by Xenotoona 3D studio jointly established by Yasuda and Xenotoon, works on anime production.

“Make Love” Gensho Yasuda:

Source: Xenotoo press release

©︎2022 Gensho Yasuda / Xenotoon