Crowd energy fuels Heritage volleyball match

By Laci Johnson / [email protected]

It was an incredible game for the Heritage Lady Hawks volleyball team.

On Tuesday, they played Brookstone in an intense five-set match (15-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 7-15). Heritage won the second and fourth sets but did not come out victorious.

The Lady Hawks continue to improve with every game they play. Defensively, they have had 841 digs so far this season, and that number continues to grow. The team also excels at the service line. They very rarely miss a serve and are very intentional with the locations. With 209 serving aces, the numbers speak for themselves.

Heritage and Brookstone have Magnificent talent, making them a very competitive matchup. This season, both games between the two teams have been close five-set matches. Heritage currently follows No. 1 ranked Brookstone in the GIAA 5AAA rankings. The Lady Hawks are right on their heels for the remainder of the season.

During the match, the team and the spectators’ energy was electric. The Heritage Student continued to uplift the unit while adding extra enjoyment to the contest. This energy helps the Hawks to persevere through games, win or lose. Brookstone fans were also verbally present, which made for a very entertaining evening.

Up next for Heritage is a home match against Northgate on Monday afternoon at 6:30 pm