Crouch’s iconic Galatasaray overhead kick

A typically Modest description from Peter Crouch of the iconic goal in his Liverpool career, scored spectacularly in a Champions League tie against Galatasaray on this day in 2006.

You’ll already be picturing it as you read these words.

It’s early in the second half at Anfield and Steve Finnan is being Steve Finnan on the right touchline, tussling – successfully – for possession before a deft nudge of the ball beats an opponent and creates space to send in a cross.

The full-back’s lovely delivery loops and falls along its path into the Galatasaray area, Landing plum in the center for the waiting Crouch, already a scorer earlier in the contest.

On another day, in another game, the striker might have sought to stand for a header or to use his chest and control the ball for a more straightforward chance on goal.

But the Reds are 2-0 up and Crouch is metaphorically flying, netting in four of his last five starts during the opening weeks of his second season at the club.

So, instead, when that Finnan cross comes his way, the No.15 contorts his 6ft 7in frame and suddenly he is literally – majestically – flying, fancying his chances with an overhead kick.

From that airborne position, Crouch’s right foot clatters the arriving ball, dispatching it on a perfect swirl into the right corner of the Turkish visitors’ net.