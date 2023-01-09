CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON: Ang Lee’s Martial Arts Masterpiece Returning To Theaters This February!

Sony Pictures Classics has revealed that Ang Lee‘s masterpiece, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” is set to return to theaters 23 years after its release. The studio announced made the announcement via its official Twitter account, Revealing that the movie will leap back into theaters on February 17, 2023.

A cinematic masterpiece that stands the test of time! After more than twenty years, Ang Lee’s CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON Returns to the big screen. See it In theaters everywhere February 17. pic.twitter.com/3Z3rlRMA6L — Sony Pictures Classics (@sonyclassics) January 5, 2023

Official Synopsis: Two master Warriors (Chow Yun Fat and Michelle Yeoh) are faced with their greatest challenge when the treasured Green Destiny Sword is stolen. A young Aristocrat (Zhang Ziyi) prepares for an arranged marriage, but soon reveals her superior fighting talents and her deeply romantic past. As each warrior battles for justice, they come face to face with their worst enemy – and the inescapable, enduring power of love. Set against 19th-century China’s breathtaking landscape, CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON is the action-packed, box office smash from acclaimed director Ang Lee (Sense and Sensibility, The Ice Storm) featuring stunning martial arts Choreography by Yuen Wo Ping (The Matrix) .

Winner of Four Academy Awards® including Best International Feature Academy Award® nominee for Best Picture, the film stars Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, Chang Chen, Lang Sihung, and Cheng Pei-pei.