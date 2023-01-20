Crosstown basketball, beer pong tournament, and rummage sale

HELENA — In this week’s edition of out and about, it’s Crosstown week in Helena, a Helena tap room is reviving a spirited game, and an East Helena organization is holding its annual community rummage sale.

Helena Crosstown Basketball – 1/19 and 1/20 at 7 pm at Helena High Gymnasium

It is Crosstown time in the Capital City, once again. The Helena High boys and girls will play host to Crosstown Rival Helena Capital on Thursday for the boys and Friday for the girls. Both games are slated to tip off at 7 pm in the Helena High Gymnasium. Get loud, get rowdy, and get out and support your team!

Lewis and Clark Taproom Beer Pong Tournament and Vigilante Pizza Grand Opening – 1/21 at 12 pm

In Celebration of Vigilante Pizza’s opening at the Lewis and Clark Taproom, the tap room will be holding a beer pong tournament. There is limited space for teams of 2-3 people, so be sure to register as soon as possible. Registration must be completed online and only needs to be done by one person on the team. Tickets to the event cost $5 per team.

Eagles 4040 Community Rummage Sale – 14 W. Main Street in East Helena from 11 am to 3 pm

If hunting for Hidden Treasure sounds a bit more interesting, Eagles 4040 in East Helena will be holding its community rummage sale on Saturday afternoon. The event will feature plenty of treasures to be found like kitchenware, toys, clothes, and much more. Prices are affordable starting at 25 cents.

That will do it for this week’s edition of Out and About, if there’s something that you think we missed or something you would like to see next week, please send us all of the details in an email to [email protected]