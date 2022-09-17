Crossroads Continuum golf classic raises $54,000

STOW – The annual Crossroads Continuum Golf Classic raised over $54,000 for autism.

Crossroads Continuum is a non-profit that focuses on Enhancing the quality of life for people with Autism and related disorders from birth through adulthood.

Held on Aug. 22 at the Wedgewood Pines Country Club, 120 Golfers took part in the event. During the opening event, event co-chair Jim Lamb brought out his grandsons, Wyatt and Emmett, who is a student at Crossroads Continuum’s day school.

Emmett, who is 14, is nonverbal, but Crossroads’ services have improved his communication skills. Lamb said what keeps him at night is what will happen when Emmett turns 22 and graduates from day school.

Crossroads Continuum will be opening a new adult community-based day program this fall that they hope will bridge this gap. Crossroads also recently launched an after-school program and center for young learners.

The event also featured a catered lunch and dinner, cocktail hour and auction.

Lori Cotter, who is the mother of a recent day school graduate who was accepted into the adult program, spoke during dinner.

“Not only did [my son] have an exceptional school experience, they had the love and support of what we consider our extended family,” Cotter said.

Crossroads Continuum thanked its sponsors for supporting this and their other events, including Xceedance, Definite Healthcare, Greenport Capital Advisors, Hunneman, Middlesex Savings Bank, Modular Concepts and Swss.

For more information, visit https://www.crossroadscontinuum.org/.

