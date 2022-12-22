‘Crossing the Threshold’ at Untitled Fine Art | Arts
In a season full of celebrations, Taos artist Kimberly Webber — with the release of her new series of extraordinary contemporary symbolist oil paintings — has given us another opportunity to experience the light and Grace we hope to encounter these days.
Join her on Friday, Dec. 23 at Untitled Fine Art when “Crossing the Threshold” introduces her 13 new oil paintings spanning a wide range of archetypal subjects.
From 5-7 pm, you’ll also enjoy light holiday refreshments and entertainment by internationally-acclaimed musician Robert Mirabal of Taos Pueblo.
If you are familiar with Webber’s work, then you know how exceptional her paintings are, and, if you are not, then do make a point of visiting Untitled. The artist’s signature style involves the use of dozens of Sheer layers of pure powdered earth pigments, translucent glazes of resin, encaustic and centuries-old alchemical processes that produce luminous, light-responsive works. The canvases, lush with texture, vibrate with life, and her subjects glow as if backlit from within.
And the subjects of Webber’s paintings are themselves transcendent: evocative of the Divine feminine and masculine; allegorical in storytelling; and uplifting with deep roots in the precepts of natural law moral ethics. In other words, they are a balm for the soul in troubled times. “It’s a simple concept: don’t hurt others,” Webber explained. “With our collective of individual choices for the good, we can change the aggregate.”
The painting entitled “Sun” is the embodiment of spiritual dignity, the gentle countenance itself an affirmation of the goodness that exists in us all. “Although it is obviously a painting of the Divine masculine, it leaves enough space for the viewer to have room to feel it in themselves,” Webber said of the work. “Since visual imagery speaks to different parts of the brain and the soul, such archetypes bring forward your own feelings and beliefs.”
Webber has also chosen to include in the exhibition a three-painting suite dedicated to the work of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement. Zelo-Jade Rael, from Pictures Pueblo, modeled for the artist in “Shroud,” “MMIW,” and “Shield,” each a powerful image that focuses attention on the MMIW issue. “There is so little known about MMIW, so the first step is to raise awareness outside of the Native American communities,” she noted.
“We’re pleased to announce that on Dec. 30 we will also be hosting speakers from Native Hope, an Outreach and advocacy program based in South Dakota that strives to bring awareness and to help victims and families of MMIW,” Webber said. The program is scheduled for 5-7 pm and will also coincide with a launch party for her dedicated edition of 50 signed and numbered archival museum prints, the entire proceeds from which will go to support Native Hope. Be sure to mark your calendar for this important event.
This is not the first time the artist has used visual imagery to champion causes dear to her heart. For more than 20 years, Webber has painted images of animals and archetypal figures and donated a percentage of her proceeds to a wide variety of charities protecting animals, forests and wild habitats. In 2020, along with her gallery partner KC Tebbutt, Untitled became the Epicenter of a campaign called “Endangered,” focused on Harnessing the power of fine art to help protect and support the world’s endangered animal species.
In 2019, Webber traveled to Italy, where she presented her painting of Mother Mary, “Pia Mater,” to Pope Francis II. Representing the Divine Mother archetype, it conveyed compassion, devotion and love and was, according to her biographer, Jonathan Widran, “one of the most extraordinary pilgrimages of her 25-year career.”
Webber and Tebbutt have partnered since the early 1990s, each classically trained in fine art and proficient in thousand-year-old Eastern techniques. “The overarching thesis of our work, and thus the gallery, is the embrace of light; the mandala; Sacred geometry; and for me, of course, the archetypes,” Webber said.
Their practice, Tebbutt noted, recalls that of the early Transcendent movement in Taos, when artists such as Emil Bisttram depicted spirituality in an abstract form that was strongly influenced by the ethereal light for which the region is famous.
Today, Untitled represents the new generation of painters working with that light and spirituality. And the message viewers should take with them from “Crossing the Threshold” is as uplifting as it is uncomplicated. “As a community, both local and global, we have way more in common than not. Through dialogue, we find that we actually share many of the same values. If we can set our differences aside for now, and focus on what unifies us, Humanity can break through the tyranny, and experience freedom and a new renaissance,” Webber concluded.
“Crossing the Threshold” will be available for viewing through Jan. 23, 2023, at Untitled Fine Art, Monday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm For more information, please call 575-758-3969 or visit untitledfineartgallery.com.
Untitled Fine Art is located at 133 Kit Carson Road in Taos.