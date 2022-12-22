‘Crossing the Threshold’ at Untitled Fine Art | Arts

In a season full of celebrations, Taos artist Kimberly Webber — with the release of her new series of extraordinary contemporary symbolist oil paintings — has given us another opportunity to experience the light and Grace we hope to encounter these days.

Join her on Friday, Dec. 23 at Untitled Fine Art when “Crossing the Threshold” introduces her 13 new oil paintings spanning a wide range of archetypal subjects.

