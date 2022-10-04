Crossing Arts to host community gallery, Gala – Pine and Lakes Echo Journal

BRAINERD — Over 100 community members and artists have created art for the eighth year to help support the efforts of the Crossing Arts Alliance.

Crossing Arts, an arts organization in downtown Brainerd that seeks to provide Meaningful arts opportunities for everyone, provides blank 8-inch by 8-inch canvases to the community, and the community Returns the completed works of art done in paint, mixed media, metal and glass, representing the diversity of art mediums in the region and the widespread support of the arts.

An online auction of the pieces began Sept. 30 and will end Oct. 8. The auction can be found at 32auctions.com/8X8. Crossing Arts’ goal is to raise $8,000 from the auction.

A gallery displaying the works began Oct. 4 and will end Saturday, Oct. 8.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Crossing Arts will host a public Gala and viewing from 5-7 pm Light refreshments will be provided by Cash Wise Liquors Baxter and Morey’s Seafood Market.

A free will donation is requested at the door.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Creativity Kit program, which provides art tools and education to community children for free.

For more information, contact Crossing Arts at 218-833-0416 or [email protected]