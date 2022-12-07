Crosshatch artist Joshua Cross displays work at Library

Joshua Cross draws a picture of a man helping a young child drink from a bottle. (Photo provided by Arts IMPACT)

Cross is commonly inspired by the outdoors (Photo provided by Arts IMPACT)

Cross uses a technique called cross contour hatching to create pencil drawings like this. (Photo provided by Arts IMPACT)

The American West inspires many of Cross’ pieces of art. (Photo provided by Arts IMPACT)

MT. PLEASANT — A new artist, Joshua Cross, takes center stage at the Arts IMPACT Gallery in Mt. Pleasant Public Library this December and January.

Cross is currently a Danville Resident who learned a significant amount about fine arts through his time with Iowa State University.

He received his bachelors of Arts in Fine Arts from the University where he learned more about drawing, painting, woodworking, and printing, although Cross has enjoyed drawing from a very young age.

During his time studying art with ISU, Cross participated in their study abroad program in Rome.

According to the ISU College of Design, the Rome Program is a residential study-abroad opportunity, which provides “a structured curriculum for the direct study of European, and in particular Italian, art and design from both historical and contemporary perspectives.”

During his time in Rome, Cross cultivated a deep interest in Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Salvador Dali, NC Wyeth, Lucian Freud, Robert Liberace, Bev Doolittle, and the woodwork of George Nakashima.

Inspired by artists like Rembrandt, Cross utilizes cross contour hatching in his local exhibit. This technique moves from the outline of the subject to adding texture and form to the subject by drawing parallel lines, which can create darker tones or dimensional effects on the subject.

Young Cross desired to create convincing images with pencil and paper, and with experiences like these, he continues to put his passion in his artwork.

In addition to creating artwork in a traditional sense, Cross owns “Outside the Line Design.”

His business affords him the opportunity to continue to develop his creative abilities outside the more traditional realm of art.

He owns and operates a screen printing business for custom apparel, personal orders, and the reproduction of his own work. He also accepts commissions for art. He also designs and builds custom furniture.

Cross’ artwork which showcases his love of the American West will remain on display at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library through January.

Comments: [email protected]