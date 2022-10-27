Cross Stitch class marks last 4-H Home Arts lesson | Hadleigh Bolton | Columnist
Lucky Clover 4-H Home Arts project has a sixth and final lesson — cross stitch — which will be taught by Tina Grunzweig, a lawyer by profession who has always loved home arts.
Tina picked up cross stitch just one year ago, but originally learned the art of embroidery from her mother, a Swedish immigrant and homesteader, who grew her own produce and sold goods at the farmers market.
Her mother came to America at 20 years old and brought some of her traditions with her to share.
Local junior high student Hadleigh Bolton is one of two elected Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club Reporters who reports on the program each month.
