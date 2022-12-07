Cross Named Men’s Soccer Academic All-America Team Member of the Year to Lead College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-America Awards

AUSTIN, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Senior Justin Cross of the Stevens Institute of Technology men’s soccer team was named the Division III Men’s Soccer Academic All-America Team Member of the Year, the College Sports Communicators announced Wednesday.

Cross is just the second student-athlete in school history to earn the prestigious honor, which recognizes Athletic and academic success, joining Hall of Famer Zach Carr, who was honored by the organization, which was then known as the College Sports Information Directors of America , in 2010.

“I am very grateful to have received this prestigious award!” Cross said. “I never would have imagined this a year ago. This Incredible achievement would not have been possible without my parents, my teammates, my coaches, my professors, and the entire Athletic department. These people have not only helped me on the field, but also in the classroom. I would like to thank all of them for their amazing support! Stevens is a truly special school that has allowed me to pursue both athletics and academics and I am extremely honored to represent it.”

Cross was joined by Niclas Wild from UNC Greensboro (Division I), Henri Tophoven from Florida Southern (Division II) and Kevin de Lange from Shawnee State (NAIA), who were named the Men’s Soccer Academic All-America Team Members of the Year from their respective divisions.

“I want to congratulate Justin on this monumental achievement,” Carr commented. “The ability to excel at the highest level both in the Classroom and on the field is no small feat, but Justin has become a Hallmark of the student-athletes in the Men’s Soccer program. His recognition with this award is well deserved and I am excited by the values ​​and success that [Coach Jordan] has fostered with the program. While it was a bittersweet end to the season, I am proud of the team’s accomplishments and look forward to the continued success of the program.”

On the field, Cross turned in one of the top statistical seasons in program history, totaling 63 saves across 22 matches, to finish with a 0.44 goals-against average (GAA) and a 0.863 save percentage. Ranking among the nation’s leaders in both GAA and save percentage throughout the 2022 season, Cross marshaled 10 clean sheets, while combining on two others. Stellar in the regular season, the Third Team United Soccer Coaches All-American raised his level of play in the postseason, making 21 saves across seven postseason contests and earning Most Valuable Player honors in the MAC Freedom Tournament. Cross also successfully navigated the Ducks through three penalty shootouts in the postseason and helped guide the Ducks to a 17-1-5 record, earning 16 wins between the pipes.

In the classroom, Cross has earned a 3.99 cumulative grade-point average as a Biomedical engineering major. In addition to his coursework, Cross has also served as a chemistry, manufacturing and controls intern with Novartis and as a peer tutor in the academic support center. Cross is also the DEI Chair for the Athletic department’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and volunteered with Tau Beta Pi (engineering Honor society) with the organization’s K-12 MindSET Program.

“Wow, just wow! Incredible for Justin to receive this award and to be honored for his Athletic and academic talent,” head men’s soccer Coach Dale Jordan said. “Justin is not only a Stellar goalkeeper, who has achieved so much this season on the field, but he is such a hard worker off of it. His positive Outlook is life along with his humility to put in the hard work and have the hard conversations with teammates and coaching staff make him an incredibly unique student-athlete.”

“His constant drive to become the best version of himself is unparalleled!” Jordan continued. “He is constantly working: practicing on the field, working in the weight room, watching film, studying for exams, and mentoring underclassmen on the team. Justin is an outstanding young man and it’s just so fitting that the last time someone won this award at Stevens was Zach Carr, who is a Stevens Men’s Soccer legend, who was also both a goalkeeper and a Biomedical engineering student. Justin is now in that kind of company. His teammates and coaching staff are extremely proud of him and the award is well deserved. Congratulations to Justin – you have demonstrated that when you have the will to prepare Incredible things can happen.”

Additionally, Cross was named a First Team Academic All-American, where he was joined by Classmate Bruno Andino . The pair mark the first Academic All-Americans for the men’s soccer program since 2010 and the dual recognitions mark another program first. The national accolade is the first for each student-athlete.

“To be a great soccer player and to become an All-American is extremely hard and few can reach that level, but to be an Academic All-American requires Talent on the field and Talent and work rate in the classroom,” Jordan said. “Justin and Bruno are both in extremely difficult academic programs here at Stevens and through their hard work they managed to earn this prestigious honor. A Massive Congratulations to Bruno and Justin for this award; you both should be so very proud of the work you have put in to get this award.”

A First Team United Soccer Coaches All-American, Andino had an outstanding Offensive campaign in his fourth season at Castle Point, leading the Ducks with 10 goals and eight assists to easily reach a new career high with 28 points. The New Brunswick, New Jersey native had at least one point in 15 of his 22 contests and recorded at least one point in four of the Ducks’ five NCAA contests. With a Flair for the dramatic, eight of Andino’s 10 markers were game-winners, with the other two sending Stevens into overtime. They led Division III during the regular season with seven game-winning goals.

In the classroom, Andino achieved a 3.97 cumulative GPA as a mechanical engineering major. He joined Cross is working with Hoboken Catholic Academy for Tau Beta Pi’s MindSET Program.

A total of 124 student-athletes across four teams were recognized by the College Sports Communicators. The average grade-point average was 3.88 with 36 honorees holding a perfect 4.0. Within Division III, the collective group of student-athletes achieved a 3.89 average GPA with the first team, including both Cross and Andino, boasted a 3.93.

