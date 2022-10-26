Crooked Tree Arts Center elects new board members, recognizes Volunteers of the Year

PETOSKEY — On Sept. 27, Crooked Tree Arts Center held its annual member meeting. A new Slate of officers was elected, as were six new board members representing diverse professional backgrounds.

The new members include:

Kathleen A. Davis: Having previously worked with a nonprofit manufacturing organization, the Society of Manufacturing Engineers; and later with The Dow Chemical Company, Davis and her husband, Matt, now reside in Bay Harbor. She participates in several organizations within the community, including serving as co-chair of CTAC’s Dart for Art fundraiser.

John Fergus-Jean: An emeritus Professor of photography, former museum curator and photographic printer, Fergus-Jean is a Resident of Harbor Springs. He has also served as director of education of the Bay View Association and is on the board of the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society.

