Crone looks to help lead Alabama Women’s soccer to a national title

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) – It’s a good thing McKinley Crone answered the call.

Alabama Women’s soccer’s starting goalkeeper at one point didn’t even know where Tuscaloosa was before she transferred schools. When she received a phone call from the Tide’s head Coach Wes Hart, she knew it was an easy decision. Crone decided to transfer from the University of Oklahoma to Alabama where she is now a part of arguably the best season in program history as the Tide began play in the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed

“This has been everything I’ve ever dreamed of out of college soccer, and I’m just so grateful for Wes and the program, and the Athletic department for giving me a chance to be able to be a part of this,” Crone said.

It’s been a year with plenty of firsts for the Tide. Hart and his Squad won the SEC regular season title for the first time as well as Alabama hosting the NCAA tournament and being the No. 1 seed Crone and company will now look to bring home the Tide’s first-ever national title.

Alabama will put its 16-game home win streak on the line Friday as the Tide host Jackson State. Kickoff is set for 6 pm CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.