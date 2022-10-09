Croix Bethune Scores Twice for No. 8 USC Women’s Soccer in 2-1 Win Over ASU

Next Game: at California 10/14/2022 | 4:00 P.M PAC-12 NETWORKS October 14 (Fri) / 4:00 PM at California

LOS ANGELES – The No. 8 USC Women’s soccer team got two early goals from Croix Bethune and weathered a second-half push from Arizona State to pick up a 2-1 win at home on Sunday afternoon.

USC improves to 8-2-1 overall and 4-1-0 in Pac-12 play, while Arizona State falls to 6-3-2, 2-3-0. The Trojans honored their senior class prior to the match.

Bethune’s two goals came within the first 17 minutes of play as she and Helena Sampaio combined is a quick restart to score the first, and then Kayla Colbert made a phenomenal run up the left flank to set up Bethune on the second.

Arizona State scored early in the second half on a shot from distance, but the USC defense held the rest of the way.

GOAL

11′ – USC: Croix Bethune (assisted by Helena Sampaio ) – Sampaio took a quick restart after an ASU foul near the top of the penalty area, sliding a pass to Bethune who took a touch around the keeper and scored.

17′ – USC: Croix Bethune (assisted by Kayla Colbert ) – Colbert made a run up the left side and found Bethune near the top of the area, and Bethune fired a shot into the upper right corner from distance.

48′ – ASU: Enasia Colon (assisted by Maighan Farrell) – Farrell sent a centering pass to Colon near the top of the area and Colon fired a shot into the upper right corner.

UP NEXT

The Trojans hit the road for their lone game next week, heading to Cal for a Friday matchup. That game can be seen live on the Pac-12 Network.