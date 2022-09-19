Crockett Youth Soccer Association Kicks off Season

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Youth Soccer Association (CYSA) is inviting Residents to come enjoy the games each Saturday as the players take to the pitch in their newly arrived uniforms.

The association has been playing since 1998 and played all the way through COVID – helping kids have fun and get some Vitamin D, too.

Carolina Andrade with the CYSA said the games will be held Saturdays at 9 am in Davy Crockett Park. There are more than 170 kids from all parts of Houston County on the teams.

“The players range from three to 13 years old,” Andrade said. “After that they usually go to play in junior high or high school – or to play with traveling teams. But here we do everything locally. They practice right at the park and then have their games on Saturday.”

Andrade noted there will soon be one Saturday when they will not schedule any games.

“We don’t play the weekend of the Peanut Festival,” Andrade explained. “It’s another community event that a lot of our kids also attend. We have noticed that attendance that weekend is lower.

Andrade said the turnout for players was good this year, holding signups at local businesses and in the park itself.

For more information, you can check their page online by searching for the Crockett Youth Soccer Association.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]