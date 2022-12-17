Croatia vs. Morocco highlights: Croatia wins third-place game, 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday live on FOX with Croatia taking down Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar in the tournament’s third-place game.

It was the penultimate match in this 2022 World Cup ahead of Sunday’s final between Argentina and France (coverage begins at 9 am ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

Morocco had a dream run to the semifinals before falling just short of the Ultimate goal, becoming the first African nation to make it that far. Croatia, meanwhile, hushed the doubters who were skeptical the team could replicate its success from 2018 and showed it could be a contender for years to come. Both teams are still approaching Saturday’s game like it is the World Cup final.

Here are the top plays!

Croatia vs. Morocco Highlights

FINAL: Croatia 2, Morocco 1

7′: GOAL!

Croatia struck first in the opening minutes, as defender Josko Gvardiol knocked in a straight-on header to give it the early lead.

Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol scores vs. Morocco in 6′

9′: Got it right back!

Moments later, Morocco evened up the score at one apiece when defender Achraf Dari knocked in a header.

Morocco’s Achraf Dari scores goal vs. Croatia in 9′

24′: Bono says no

Croatia almost took the lead back when midfielder Luka Modric got off a reasonable shot, but the Morocco goalkeeper denied the attempt.

The finesse

Morocco midfielder Sofiane Boufal pulled off this pretty pass.

42′: Croatia pounces

Morocco was unable to get the ball out of harm’s way, and Croatia took advantage when forward Mislav Orsic smacked in a score on the right side of the net. Croatia took a 2-1 lead, which was the score at halftime.

Croatia’s Mislav Orsic scores goal vs. Morocco in 42′

Emotional injury

Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric left the game with an injury early in the second half and was overcome with emotion.

75′: Almost!

Morocco had a golden opportunity to tie it when forward Youssef En-Nesyri had a close-up shot attempt, but goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic rejected the shot and Croatia later got the ball away from the net.

90+6′: A little high

En-Nesyri had a last-ditch header attempt that went a little north of the net, which would be the final shot of the game.

Pregame scene

Croatia and Morocco’s walk-outs and national Anthems ahead of third place game

Pregame chatter

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .