Croatia vs Brazil: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Croatia and Brazil will battle it out for a place in the World Cup semi-finals on Friday. The Selecao put in an impressive display in the last-16 when they trounced South Korea 4-1.

Croatia, meanwhile, had to defeat Japan in a penalty Shootout to book their place in the final eight.

Croatia vs Brazil latest odds

Brazil are huge favorites to win the quarter-final tie and progress to the next round at odds of 4/11 (1.36) with bet365.

Croatia are the Outsiders to win the game in 90 minutes at odds of 8/1 (9.00) while the draw is priced at 15/4 (4.75).

Croatia vs Brazil first goal scorer odds

Neymar is back in the Brazil team after recovering from injury and is the favorite to open the scoring at 7/2 (4.50) while compatriot Guilherme Pedro is available at 15/4 (4.75).

Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are Croatia’s lowest-priced players to break the deadlock at 14/1 (15.00).

Croatia vs Brazil preview

Brazil bounced back from the shock 1-0 loss to Cameroon in their last group stage match to thrash South Korea 4-1 in the first knockout game.

Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were all on target as the Selecao dominated against the Asian side.

Croatia had a less than easy way into the final eight as they came up against Japan in the previous round.

Ivan Perisic pulled his team level after they fell behind late in the first half and forced extra time and penalties.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the Hero of the night for Zlatko Dalic’s team and they will be hoping for more heroics as they come up against the likes of Vinicius, Neymar and Richarlison.

Croatia vs Brazil tips and predictions

Brazil are in excellent form and come up against another strong team so there could be plenty of goals yet again in this game. Backing over 2.5 goals at 4/5 (1.80) may be an appealing bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

