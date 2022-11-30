Croatia vs Belgium: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The two teams need positive results to ensure they go through to the next round of the competition

Croatia and Belgium will battle for a place in the last 16 of the World Cup when they go head-to-head on Thursday. Croatia have a slight advantage heading into the final group stage game as they have taken four points from their two matches, while Belgium sit a point behind them.

Zlatko Dalic’s team will be in high spirits after demolishing Canada 4-1 in matchday two, while Belgium must bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Morocco in the latest round.

Croatia vs Belgium latest odds

There are no favorites to win this game as both Croatia and Belgium are set at the same price at odds of 8/13 (2.63) with bet365, while the draw is priced at 12/5 (3.40).

Croatia vs Belgium first goal scorer odds

Romelu Lukaku could be brought back into the starting XI after recovering from injury and is the favorite to open the scoring at 5/1 (6.00) while compatriot Michy Batshuayi, who scored the decisive goal against Canada, is available at 6/1 (7.00).

Croatia star Andrej Kramaric, who scored twice against Canada, is priced at 13/2 (7.50) to break the deadlock while Ante Budimir is 7/1 (8.00).

Croatia vs Belgium preview

Croatia are on an eight-game unbeaten run heading into their crucial match against Belgium.

Luka Modric and Co. will be in high spirits following their trouncing of Canada in their last game.

Zlatko Dalic’s team are in a good position to go through as they need to avoid defeat to ensure they go through. They can even afford to lose the game and still go through as long as Morocco loses to Canada in the group’s other match.

Belgium, meanwhile, were somewhat lucky to beat Canada in their opening game and were bested by Morocco in their latest game.

They must put in a much better performance against the 2018 World Cup runners-up as they are in need of a win to survive in this year’s competition.

Croatia vs Belgium tips and predictions

With both teams eager to get through to the next round, they should be fired up for this game, so Backing both teams to score at odds of 3/4 (1.75) looks an appealing bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

