Croatia Gears Up for 2023 World Handball Championship in Poland and Sweden

January 3, 2023 – The 2023 World Handball Championship will be held in Poland and Sweden from January 11 to 29.

The 2023 World Handball Championship will be played in Poland and Sweden from January 11 to 29. This means the Croatia men’s handball team is finally back in action!

Croatia gathered on New Year’s Eve and began final preparations for the World Championship. As part of their final preparations in Poreč, the Croatian Handball Federation traditionally organizes the Croatia Cup. Croatia will thus face North Macedonia in Poreč on January 6 and Israel on January 8. Tickets for all Croatia Cup matches can be purchased at www.ulaznice.hr. The price of a single ticket is 8 euros (60.28 kn).

At the 2023 World Handball Championships, Croatia will play in Group G, Hosted at Husqvarna Garden in Jönköping, Sweden. Croatia will play against Egypt, the United States of America, and Morocco.

The format of the competition is the same as in the last World Championship, so a total of 32 national teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams.

The three best national teams from each group advance to the second round, which brings crossover groups (AB, CD, EF, GH). From these newly formed second-round groups, the two best teams will advance to the quarterfinals, where the knockout phase of the tournament begins.

Group G meets Group H, which includes current world champions Denmark, Belgium, Bahrain, and Tunisia. That second round will be played in Malmö, in the Malmö Arena.

Group G (Jönköping)

1st round, January 13

18:00 Morocco – United States of America

20:30 Egypt – CROATIA

2nd round, January 15

18:00 Egypt – Morocco

20:30 CROATIA – United States of America

3rd round, January 17

18:00 United States of America – Egypt

20:30 CROATIA – Morocco

Group IV (Malmö)

1st round, January 19

G1 to H3

H1 to G2

G3 to H2

2nd round, January 21

G2 to H3

H2 to G1

G3 to H1

3rd round, January 23

G1 to H1

G2 to H2

G3 to H3

Quarterfinals

January 25

? – ? (Gdansk)

? – ? (Stockholm)

? – ? (Gdansk)

? – ? (Stockholm)

Semi-final (Stockholm)

January 27

18:00? – ?

23:00? – ?

Match for third place (Stockholm)

January 29

18:00? – ?

Final (Stockholm)

January 29

? – ?

To follow the latest sports news in Croatia, follow TCN’s dedicated page.