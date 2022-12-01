Croatia at the 2022 European Women’s Handball Championship

The Croatian team left today for the 2022 European Women’s Handball Championship which is being held in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro from November 4 – 20, 2022.

It is the first European Women’s Handball Championship hosted by three countries, but also the last with 16 national teams. From the very next, that number grows to 24.

Croatia, who are defending their Bronze medal they won at the last Championship two years ago, is in Group A along with Norway, Hungary and Switzerland. The three best teams from each group advance.

Like many other national teams, Croatia has also been affected by injuries. Selector Nenad Šoštarić is left without Ćamila Mičijević, Dejana Milosavljević, Ana Turk, Josipa Mamić and Katarina Pavlović.

The top three teams will qualify for the 2023 World Championship and the Winner will also qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

EHF EURO 2022:

GROUP A (LJUBLJANA)

04.11.2022

18.00 HUNGARY – SWITZERLAND

20.30 CROATIA – NORWAY

06.11.2022



18.00 HUNGARY – CROATIA

20.30 NORWAY – SWITZERLAND

08.11.2022

18.00 CROATIA – SWITZERLAND

20.30 NORWAY – HUNGARY