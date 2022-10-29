Critical contest on tap for Men’s Soccer Saturday in Cleveland

DAYTON – The Wright State men’s soccer team travels to Cleveland State for its most important match of the season as the Raiders take the top team in the Horizon League on Saturday night. First kick is set for 7 pm and the match is expected to be streamed on ESPN+.

MATCH INFORMATION

Saturday, October 29 – 7 pm – Watch – Live Stats

DOWN THE STRETCH

Saturday’s match marks the first of critical back-to-back matches to close the regular season schedule, as Cleveland State currently leads the HL and the Raiders host Detroit Mercy on Wednesday. Cleveland State enters Saturday two points ahead of the Raiders in the standings, but Detroit Mercy remains in striking distance in third place just two points back as teams jockey to get the first round bye in the HL tournament.

LAST TIME OUT

Wright State fell 1-0 in its final non-conference matchup Wednesday night to Marshall, as a 16th minute goal from the visitors proved to be the difference. Reece Allbaugh recorded four of the Raiders’ six shots, with one on goal, while Jacob Adams and Conner Osterholt had the other shots. Guilherme Pipolo recorded four saves in net for Wright State, all coming in the first half, while allowing the lone goal.

SCOUTING THE VIKINGS

Cleveland State is 9-3-3 Entering Saturday with four of its wins coming at home, although the Vikings have been wobbling, coming off a 4-0 midweek loss at Akron on Tuesday on the heels of a 1-1 draw against Loyola Chicago last week, both in non-conference action. Cleveland State hasn’t played a Horizon League foe since October 15, a 2-1 loss at Northern Kentucky. This will be their first home match since a 1-0 win over Robert Morris on October 12.

HISTORY VS. CLEVELAND STATE

The Raiders defeated the Vikings 4-3 on Senior Day at Alumni Field last fall thanks to four late second half goals that prevented Cleveland State from clinching the top seed in the HL tournament. Wright State is now 18-19-1 all-time in the series heading into Saturday’s matchup.

UP NEXT

Wright State closes the regular season next Wednesday by hosting Detroit Mercy in a 2 pm afternoon start at Alumni Field. Wednesday’s match is expected to be streamed on ESPN+.