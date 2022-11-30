Critical Care Literature in 2021

The first healthcare professional who assesses, resuscitates, and manages a severely ill patient is frequently called an emergency physician (EP). In emergency rooms around the country, the number of annual hours spent providing critical care has grown significantly in the last 20 years. For example, the amount of critical care given to very ill patients in the emergency department (ED) grew by almost 80% between 2006 and 2014.

Approximately 16% more intubated patients were treated in the ED over the same time period. EPs are frequently charged with providing critical care far after the first resuscitation phase and seeing more severely ill patients. Longer ED wait times for critically ill patients were linked to longer durations of mechanical ventilation, longer stays in Intensive care units (ICUs), longer stays in hospitals, more adverse drug reactions, and higher in-hospital, 30-day, and 90- day death rates.

So that critically ill ED patients receive up-to-date, evidence-based care, it is crucial for the EP to be educated about recent advances in resuscitation and critical care medicine. Therefore, the studies were chosen based on the authors’ reviews of important publications in the fields of critical care, resuscitation, emergency medicine, and medicine, as well as their assessment of the significance of the findings about the treatment of critically ill ED patients.

