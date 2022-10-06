Cristiano’s strange reaction to Ten Hag and his teammates, after Omonia’s goal in the Europa League

October 06, 2022, 12:03 p.m

Manchester United is playing its third UEFA Europa League match of the 2022/2023 season. The team led by Erik Ten Hag, former Ajax coach, wants to clean up the bad image they left against Manchester City in the Premier League.

To the surprise of few, Cristiano Ronaldo started the Europa League match, as has become customary. The Manchester United Coach does not put him in the Premier League, but gives him a run in the second European competition, against teams a little more modest.

However, Manchester United started the match losing, after a goal by Olimpia thanks to a terrible mistake by the Dutchman Malacia. After losing the ball when the whole team had gone up for a corner, and Omonia took advantage in a counterattack.

Cristiano Ronaldo, surprisingly, was not angry, but as is his custom, he acted as a leader and encouraged his teammates, then he looked at Ten Hag but did not gesture or speak.

The numbers of Cristiano Ronaldo season:

It would be no surprise to anyone to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is not having his best season, either in terms of statistics or minutes played. The little playing time he has been getting has been reflected in his goalscoring statistics, as the Portuguese has only scored one goal all season and that was in the Europa League, from the penalty spot.